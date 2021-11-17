Ontario’s health minister says people with COVID-19 symptoms can be safely tested for the virus in pharmacies.

Safety concerns were raised in the legislature today about the proposed plan, but Christine Elliott says infection and control measures will be followed.

She says parts of rural and northern Ontario have a need for testing options, and precautions will be taken to keep people safe.

She also says there will be a list of participating pharmacies and signage posted outside so people know before entering the facility.

The Opposition New Democrats asked today whether the testing rules are being changed after lobbying efforts, but Elliott says they based the decision on the advice of top health officials.

Ontario pharmacies are currently only able to perform COVID-19 tests for people who don’t have symptoms, haven’t been in contact with an infected person and aren’t connected to an outbreak.

Meanwhile, a person under the age of 20 is among 12 new COVID-19 deaths the province is reporting today.

A spokeswoman for Elliott says the government is sending its condolences to the family of the deceased, and won’t offer any more information out of respect for their privacy.

It comes as Ontario reports another 512 cases of COVID-19.

Elliott says 310 of today’s new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

She says 274 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, and 133 are in intensive care units.

Only 19 of the ICU patients have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the rest either not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status.

The province says 88.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

