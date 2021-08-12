Ontario reports 513 new COVID-19 cases, more than 80% in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people

Ontario is reporting 513 new cases of COVID-19 today, with more than 80 per cent of them in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

It’s the highest case total since mid-June and is based on 22,896 tests done in the previous day.

There are no new virus-related deaths reported in the province today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 113 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and just two of them are fully vaccinated.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced today that Ontario is putting an additional $2.2-billion toward COVID-19 spending, amid ongoing uncertainty about variants of concern.

He released the province’s 2021-22 first quarter finances, and says it’s important to have resources available to prepare for potential future surges in the pandemic.

