COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 530 new cases, seven more deaths

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People walk with face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, March 11, 2021.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 530 new COVID-19 infections and seven more deaths today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 102 of the new cases are in Toronto, 97 are in Waterloo, 81 are in Peel Region, and 68 are in the Porcupine health unit.

Hamilton and Ottawa also recorded 24 new cases each.

She says the numbers are based on roughly 20,700 tests completed since the last daily report.

The province says 186,415 vaccines were administered in the last day, for a total of 11,208,867 doses given so far.

On Saturday, the Ontario government announced those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose will be able to get a second shot of any vaccine after eight weeks, down from the previous interval of 12 weeks.

Quebec reports 151 COVID-19 cases, two deaths as hospitalizations drop

The Quebec government is reporting 151 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths due to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations dropped by 12 to 215, while the number of people in intensive care fell by one to 58.

Quebec has reported fewer than 200 new cases a day for more than a week, and hospitalizations are less than half of what they were a month ago.

But Health Minister Christian Dube says the average number of new cases is still higher than it was at the same time last year, ahead of a COVID-19 resurgence that took place in the fall.

He says Quebecers need to remain cautious and get vaccinated in order to beat the virus.

The province gave 97,000 more vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours and added several thousand from previous days to its tally, for a total of 6,697,703 shots administered so far.

