Ontario reports 531 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths, including 15 from past months

Ontario is reporting 531 new COVID-19 cases today and 17 deaths from the virus, including 15 deaths that occurred months ago.

The province says those deaths are now being reported after a data cleanup.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 456 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people or those with unknown vaccination status.

Seventy-five of the infected people are fully vaccinated.

There were 176 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of this morning.

The province says 82 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

