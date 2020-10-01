Ontario reports 538 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A paramedic administers a nasal swab at a drive through COVID-19 testing centre, outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, on Sept. 20, 2020. The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 538 new cases of COVID-19 today and three new deaths from the illness.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 229 cases are being reported in Toronto, 101 cases in Peel Region, 66 in Ottawa and 43 in York Region.

She says 60 per cent of the new cases are among people under the age of 40.

In total, 162 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 36 in intensive care.

The province is also reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 29 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 307 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly-funded schools.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says backlogs in COVID-19 testing are a problem for finding positive cases and making sure their potential contacts are traced as quickly as possible. The Canadian Press

