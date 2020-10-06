Ontario reports 548 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility, in Toronto, on Sept. 18, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 548 new cases of COVID-19 today, and seven new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 201 cases are in Toronto, 90 in Peel Region and 62 in Ottawa.

Elliott says 61 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

The province says it has a backlog of 55,483 tests, and has conducted 42,031 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 192 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 41 in intensive care.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 55,362, with 2,987 deaths, and 46,906 cases resolved.

Meanwhile, Ontario will begin COVID-19 testing by appointment only this morning.

Premier Doug Ford has said the shift to the new system was done to prepare the province’s 155 assessment centres for winter.

The government has faced criticism over the long lines at assessment centres where people have had to wait for hours for a COVID-19 test.

The province has also changed its screening guidance, now saying that only symptomatic people or those in high-risk groups should seek out a test.

Testing centres began to close Sunday to prepare for the new model that is being launched today.

The province is facing a testing backlog of approximately 68,000 tests.

