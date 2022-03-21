Ontario is reporting 551 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 181 people in intensive care.

That’s the same number of hospitalizations as yesterday, though the province says more than 10 per cent of hospitals didn’t provide updated data.

The number of people in ICUs dropped by one compared with yesterday.

Three more COVID-19 deaths are being reported today, and another that the province says took place more than a month ago was added to the total tally.

Ontario is reporting 1,217 new cases of COVID-19, but the province’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

As of today, people in Ontario no longer have to wear face masks in most indoor public settings.

