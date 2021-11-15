Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in Toronto on June 18.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 552 new cases of COVID-19 today and three more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 340 of those cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.

The seven-day average is now up to 573 daily cases.

There are 141 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, though not all hospitals report data on the weekends.

Eleven of those patients are from Saskatchewan.

Elliott says 88.7 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.5 per cent have both doses.

Ontario long-term care staff must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to go to work today.

Staff who don’t present proof of a first dose must instead show a medical exemption to be able to enter a long-term care home for work.

Today had been set as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus but the Ministry of Long-Term Care has pushed that date to Dec. 13.

It says the change was made to accommodate new guidance on vaccine dose intervals from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Government data from Friday morning showed 98 per cent of long-term care workers had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips announced the sector-wide mandate last month, saying more action was needed to protect vulnerable residents from COVID-19.

