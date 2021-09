Ontario reports 554 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 554 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 16 more deaths – though five of those deaths occurred more than two months ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of those new cases, 418 are either in people not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn’t known.

There are 194 people in intensive care units due to COVID-related critical illness, and eight are fully vaccinated, seven are partially vaccinated, 113 are unvaccinated, and the rest have an unknown vaccine status.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 115 people on ventilators in the province due to COVID-related critical illness.

Elliott says nearly 84 per cent of Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 77.4 per cent have both doses.

More than 38,000 doses were administered in the previous day.

Doug Ford and health minister Christine Elliott announced on Wednesday that Ontarians will need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, gyms, theatres and meeting halls. The plan comes into effect Sept. 22, at first using existing printed or e-mailed vaccine receipts and photo ID followed by the launch of a smartphone app and QR code expected mid-October. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.