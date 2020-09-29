Ontario reports 554 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A physician speaks to people waiting for a COVID-19 test at Brewer Park, in Ottawa, on Sept. 17, 2020. Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 554 new cases of COVID-19 today and four new death from the illness.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 251 cases are being reported in Toronto, 106 in Ottawa, 79 cases in Peel Region, and 43 in York Region.

She says 62 per cent of the new cases are among people under the age of 40.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada

In total, 137 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 30 in intensive care.

The province is also reporting 64 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 37 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 250 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly-funded schools.

