Ontario says 56 more people have died of COVID-19.

The province is reporting 2,230 people hospitalized with the virus and 486 patients in intensive care.

Health Minister Christine Elliot cautions that not every hospital reports data on weekends.

There were 2,887 new COVID-19 cases reported, but Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher because of changes to the province’s testing policy that limit access for many residents.

Elliott says some of the vaccination data is currently unavailable, but said Saturday that 89.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 84 per cent of Ontarians over four have had two shots and 46 per cent have received booster doses.

There were 313 long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday as the province prepares to ease visitor restrictions on Monday.

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Where do I book a COVID-19 booster or a vaccine appointment for my kids? Latest rules by province

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.