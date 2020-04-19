Ontario reports 568 new COVID-19 cases, 39 related deaths

Open this photo in gallery A man wears a mask as he walks down the sidewalk in Peterborough, Ontario on April 17, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting another 568 cases of COVID-19 and 39 more deaths related to the virus today.

The province now has a total of 10,578 confirmed cases and a death toll of 553.

Health officials have marked 5,209 cases as resolved.

There are currently 809 people in hospital with the illness, and 247 are in intensive care.

Most of the patients in intensive care are also using a ventilator.

Health officials are set to present new projections about the spread of COVID-19 tomorrow.

