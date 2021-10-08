 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Ontario reports 573 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 192 of those cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

There are 154 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and 15 of them are fully vaccinated.

Just under 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 82 per cent have both doses.

There are 126 new school-related cases today, with 114 in students and 12 in staff.

The city of Toronto today announced it is requiring proof of vaccination for anyone 12 and older to participate in indoor organized sports as of Nov. 1.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service.

