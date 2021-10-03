Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Ontario is reporting 580 cases of COVID-19 today along with two more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 407 of today’s new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown immunization status.

She says 173 of the latest infections are among fully vaccinated people.

Elliot says there are currently 163 patients in intensive care because of COVID-19.

That number includes 107 people on ventilators.

The ministry says 86.5 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.3 per cent are fully immunized with two shots.

