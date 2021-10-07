 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Ontario reports 587 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting 587 new cases of COVID-19 today, and six new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 423 of those cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 149 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

Of those people in intensive care, 12 are fully vaccinated, seven are partially vaccinated, 72 are unvaccinated, and the remaining 58 have an unknown vaccine status.

Today there were 121 new school-related cases reported, with 106 in students and 15 in staff.

Nearly 82 per cent of eligible Ontarians are fully vaccinated and 86.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

