Ontario’s pandemic advisors say intensive care occupancy is likely to increase to approximately 200 patients by the new year as COVID-19 cases rise.

The COVID-19 Science Advisory Table’s latest projections say hospitalizations are currently stable, but intensive care occupancy is likely to increase.

The group of science experts says COVID-19 cases are rising in most of the province’s public health units and test positivity is also increasing.

They say future case predictions are uncertain because a surge in daily reported infections is very recent.

They recommend policies supporting proper masking and full vaccination and say the recent pause on the province’s reopening plan was the right decision.

The group also notes that COVID-19 risk remains higher for lower-income people, minority groups and essential workers.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 598 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 376 of the infected people are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 222 cases are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 130 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 72 people on ventilators.

The province says 85 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have at least one shot.

