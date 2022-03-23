Ontario is reporting 611 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 174 in intensive care today.

That’s compared with 639 hospitalizations and 179 people in ICUs Tuesday.

Fourteen more COVID-19 deaths are being reported today.

Ontario is also reporting 2,149 new cases of COVID-19, but the province’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

About seven per cent of Ontario’s long-term care homes are reporting active outbreaks.

The province isn’t reporting COVID-19 cases in schools, but no schools were closed for operational reasons as students returned from March Break.

