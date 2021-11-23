Ontario is reporting 613 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 318 of the infected people are not fully vaccinated.

She says 29 people have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 134 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 68 people on ventilators.

As of Monday, seven COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan were in Ontario hospital intensive care units.

The province says 86 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent have at least one shot.

