Ontario reports 615 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility, in Toronto, on Sept. 18, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 615 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 289 cases are in Toronto, 88 in Peel Region and 81 in Ottawa.

Elliott says 58 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it has a backlog of 68,006 tests, and has conducted 38,196 tests since the last daily report.

It also reported 56 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 31 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 335 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

On a Wednesday and Thursday evening in early October, the usually popular Richmond Row in downtown London, Ont., was quieted by rain and concerns about the rise in COVID-19 cases across the province. Students here grapple with distancing rules and gauging their own risk-levels around contracting the coronavirus, while still hoping to enjoy university life. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.