Ontario reports 656 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths

Open this photo in gallery Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto on June 18. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today and 13 deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health says six of the deaths happened more than two months ago and were updated based on data cleaning.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 504 of the new infections are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott says 339 people in the province are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 36 of those individuals are fully vaccinated.

She says 163 people are in intensive care with the novel coronavirus, 12 of whom are fully vaccinated.

The ministry says 83.1 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.4 per cent have two doses.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.