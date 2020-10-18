Ontario reports 658 new cases of COVID-19, down from Saturday’s 805 cases

Open this photo in gallery A man wears a mask as he walks down the sidewalk in Peterborough, Ontario on April 17, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 658 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths related to the virus.

That’s down from the 805 cases and 10 deaths reported on Saturday.

The province says 197 of today’s new cases are in Toronto, 155 in Peel Region, 94 in York Region and 66 in Ottawa.

Today’s figures come from nearly 40,900 completed tests, down from 44,700 the day before.

This weekend the public health unit in York Region, north of Toronto, imposed tighter restrictions on local long-term care homes after an upward trend in COVID-19 cases there.

York Region will also join the COVID-19 hot spots of Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa in moving back to a modified Stage 2 of pandemic protocols on Monday.

