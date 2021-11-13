People walking on the Richmond-Adelaide Centre section of the PATH underground system are photographed on Oct 13, 2021.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 661 new COVID-19 cases and six more virus-related deaths today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 388 of the latest people to contract the infection are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown immunization status.

She says 273 cases involve those who are fully vaccinated.

There are 131 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 118 who are not fully immunized or have an unknown vaccination status.

The province says 85 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have at least one shot.

The numbers come after the latest pandemic projections from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, which indicate intensive care occupancy will likely rise in Ontario over the coming months, along with a steady growth in cases.