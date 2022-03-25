Ontario is reporting 667 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 161 in intensive care today.

That’s compared with 661 hospitalizations and 165 people in ICUs Thursday.

Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths are being reported today.

Ontario is also reporting 2,761 new cases of COVID-19, but the province’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

The province reported 1,990 new cases on Thursday.

Ontario says 89.9 per cent of residents aged five and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 86.4 per cent have at least two.

