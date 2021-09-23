Ontario reports 677 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 677 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 148 of those cases are in fully vaccinated people, and the rest are either not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

There are 193 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19 – 12 are fully vaccinated, 12 are partially vaccinated, 106 are unvaccinated, and the status of another 63 people isn’t known.

There are 122 new school-related cases today, with 106 in students, 14 in staff, and two who weren’t identified.

Elliott says more than 85 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 79 per cent have both doses.

Meanwhile, a union representing workers on university campuses in Ontario is calling for the government to put classroom capacity limits and distancing requirements in place.

Ontario announced earlier this month that it wouldn’t require distancing or class caps when postsecondary institutions resume in-person learning.

CUPE Ontario represents workers – including those in administrative, food service, research, and teaching assistant positions – on 17 university campuses.

President Fred Hahn says that the universities’ proof-of-vaccination and mandatory masking policies are not enough to stop the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

He says he’s hearing from members that classrooms are packed with sometimes hundreds of people, and he calls that a “recipe for disaster.”

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Colleges and Universities said earlier that schools are able to institute their own, stricter rules.

Customers and businesses in Ontario are introduced to the first phase of the province’s vaccine passport system on Day 1 of the rollout. Patrons must show their proof-of-vaccination receipt to enter indoor businesses like restaurants, gyms, theatres and sports venues. The Globe and Mail

