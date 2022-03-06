Ontario is reporting 684 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and 247 people in intensive care.

That’s down from 795 people in hospital with the virus and 253 people in ICU on Saturday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott shared the figures noting that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

The province reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths.

There were 1,787 new cases reported though the actual number is likely higher due to the current virus testing policy.

The province says 89 per cent of residents aged five and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85 per cent have two doses and 50 per cent have three shots.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.