Ontario is reporting 693 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and 249 in intensive care today.

That’s down from a week ago when there were 849 people hospitalized and 279 in intensive care due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott shared the figures reported today, noting that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

The province reported three more COVID-19 deaths.

There were 1,074 new cases reported though the actual number is likely higher due to the current virus testing policy.

Last week the province’s top doctor said the actual number of new cases is likely ten times higher than the daily reported figure.

