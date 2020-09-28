Ontario reports 700 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Open this photo in gallery A paramedic administers a nasal swab at a drive through COVID-19 test centre, outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, on Sept. 20, 2020. The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 700 new cases of COVID-19 today and one new death from the illness.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 344 cases are being reported in Toronto, 104 cases in Peel Region, 89 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region.

She says 60 per cent of the new cases are among people under the age of 40.

In total, 128 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 29 in intensive care.

The province conducted 41,111 tests since the last daily report.

The latest figures mean Ontario has seen a total of 50,531 COVID-19 cases, with 2,840 deaths, and 43,127 cases resolved.

