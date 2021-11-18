Ontario is reporting 711 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 397 of the infected people are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 314 of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

It’s the highest number of new daily cases since September.

There are 129 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 78 people on ventilators.

The province says 85 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have taken at least one shot.

