Ontario reports 715 new COVID-19 cases, six new virus-related deaths

Ontario is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19 today and five new deaths due to the virus.

The province also says another death from more than a month ago has been added to the overall tally following a data cleanup.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 540 of today’s new cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

She says 245 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 182 are in intensive care.

The minister notes, however, that not all hospitals report on weekends.

Elliott says the province has reached or is nearing new vaccination milestones, with 85 per cent of eligible residents having received an initial dose while nearly 79 per cent are fully immunized with two shots.

