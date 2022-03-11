Ontario is reporting 717 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, and 238 in intensive care.

That’s compared with 742 people in hospital and 244 in ICUs on Thursday.

The province said it could not provide data on new deaths today due to a planned change in reporting methods.

Ontario reported 2,130 new COVID-19 cases today, but the province’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher, given that access to testing is restricted.

Roughly seven per cent of the province’s long-term care homes are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19.

No schools were closed for operational reasons Thursday.

