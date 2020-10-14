Ontario reports 721 new COVID-19 cases; majority in Toronto, Peel and York

Open this photo in gallery People lineup outside a COVID assessment centre at St. Michael's Hospital, in Toronto, on Sept. 28, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 721 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The province says another 783 cases are now considered resolved.

The latest figures bring the provincial total to 61,413 cases, which includes 3,017 deaths and 52,512 resolved cases.

The bulk of the new cases are among those under the age of 60.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says today’s new cases include 270 in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region and 79 in York Region.

She says the province has conducted more than 32,200 tests since its last daily report.

