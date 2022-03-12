Paramedics transfer patients to the emergency room triage but have no choice but to leave them in the hallway due to an at capacity emergency room at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2022.The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 722 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, and 232 in intensive care.

That’s compared with 717 people in hospital and 238 in ICUs on Friday.

Public Health Ontario is also reporting 16 more deaths due to COVID-19.

The province said it changed its method of reporting on Friday, which affected the count of COVID-19 deaths.

Ontario reported 2,015 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, though the province’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher, given that access to testing is restricted.

Roughly seven per cent of the province’s long-term care homes are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19.