Ontario reports 727 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Open this photo in gallery A man waits to enter a mobile vaccination facility run by transit agency Metrolinx and the province of Ontario in Ajax, Ont., on Sept. 22. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 727 new cases of COVID-19 today, and eight more deaths.

There are 193 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, with 108 of them unvaccinated, 11 partially vaccinated, 11 fully vaccinated and the remaining 63 have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 173 new school-related cases reported today, with 145 of them in students.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 250 of today’s cases are in people aged 20 to 39.

More than 36,800 tests were completed in the previous day.

About 86 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.