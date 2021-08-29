Ontario reports 740 new COVID-19 infections, two virus-related deaths

Ontario is reporting 740 new cases of COVID-19 today and two deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 551 cases are among those who are either unvaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown, while 189 new infections are in fully vaccinated people.

Elliott says 214 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, with 158 patients in intensive care.

She notes that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

The case numbers are down slightly from Saturday’s total of 835 new infections, the province’s highest daily count since June.

Ontario is expected to announce plans for a vaccine certificate system this week, three senior government sources told The Canadian Press on Friday.

