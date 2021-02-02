Ontario says it won’t meet Feb. 5 goal of vaccinating all long-term care, high-risk retirement residents

Ontario says supply delays mean it won’t meet its goal of giving all nursing-home residents the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Friday.
The province says it will now take until Feb. 10 to give the first shot to all long-term care, high-risk retirement and First Nations elder care home residents.
The government says it expects to receive about 80 per cent fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the first two weeks of this month.
It says shipments are set to return nearly to previously expected levels starting Feb. 15.
Ontario also expects to receive approximately 20 per cent fewer Moderna shots this week.
The province says that once its supply stabilizes, it will expand immunization efforts to once again give vaccines to long-term care staff and essential caregivers.
Ontario said a data issue resulted in an underestimation of new COVID-19 cases today, with the province reporting 745 new infections.
The government says the figure does not include data from Toronto, which is migrating its information to the provincial case system.
The Ministry of Health says it anticipates fluctuations in case numbers over the next few days as the databases are reconciled.
The ministry also says that case counts for other public health units may have been affected by system outages related to the migration.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 334 new cases in Peel Region, 124 in York Region and 65 in Niagara Region.
Ontario is reporting 14 new deaths linked to the virus and 2,297 resolved cases.
