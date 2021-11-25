Parents pick up their children as they are dismissed from Dixie Public School during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 22.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 748 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 375 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people and 44 people have unknown vaccination status.

There were 137 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness including 87 people on ventilators.

As of Wednesday there were seven patients from Saskatchewan in Ontario intensive care units.

Ontario says 86 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent have at least one shot.

Vaccinations for children aged five to 11 are set to ramp up in in the province today with clinics running in Toronto, Windsor and other cities.

