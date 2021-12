Kate Rhodes holds her mom's, Emma Rhodes, hand as she gets her shot at a Humber River Hospital vaccination clinic after Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in Toronto on Nov. 25.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 780 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths due to the virus.

The province notes one death was removed from the cumulative total due to data cleaning, bringing Ontario’s total to 10,005 deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 393 of the newly reported infections are in people who are not vaccinated, while 51 are in people whose vaccination status isn’t known.

She says 155 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19.

Elliot says 296 people are hospitalized with the disease.

She says some vaccination data isn’t available today.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.