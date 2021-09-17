Ontario reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker sanitizes a partition before doors open at a COVID-19 vaccine centre in Toronto on July 23. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus on Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 582 of the infected people are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 213 of the people are fully vaccinated.

The province completed 33,763 tests since the last daily update.

The province says 194 patients are in intensive care due to the virus, including 133 people on ventilators.

Eighty-four per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78 per cent have both shots.

