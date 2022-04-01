COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly in Ontario today, to 804 from 807 a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by one, to 167.

There were nine new COVID-19 deaths reported. The province says it also added nine more deaths that occurred more than a month ago to the total count.

The province recorded 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 today, but Ontario’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily tally since access to PCR testing is limited.

Wastewater monitoring suggests cases have been on the rise since earlier this month.

The test positivity rate today is 16.4 per cent, and has been inching up for several consecutive days.

