Ontario is reporting a bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations today, with 807 patients in hospital compared with 778 a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care went up by one, to 166.

The province recorded 3,139 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase of roughly 11 per cent from Wednesday’s 2,814.

But Ontario’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log since access to PCR testing is restricted.

Wastewater monitoring suggests cases have been on the rise since early to mid-March.

The test positivity rate today is 16 per cent, compared to 15.1 per cent yesterday.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.