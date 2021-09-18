 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario reports 821 new cases of COVID-19, 185 patients in intensive care

The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario is reporting 821 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 10 new deaths from the virus.

The province says the deaths include someone under 19 – a 10-year-old child whose death was reported by health authorities in Waterloo Region on Friday.

The region’s top doctor said Friday that the child had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized before their death.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Saturday’s new cases include 621 people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or whose immunization status isn’t known.

She says 185 people are in intensive care due to the virus, including 174 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The minister says nearly 85 per cent of Ontarians 12 or older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 78 per cent have two.

