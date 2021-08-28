 Skip to main content
Ontario reports 835 new COVID-19 infections, seven new virus-related deaths

The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting another jump in its daily COVID-19 case count, recording levels not seen since early June.

The province is reporting 835 new infections and seven virus-related deaths today, though notes that six of the fatalities took place more than two months ago and are being recorded now due to a data cleanup.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 675 of the latest cases are among those who are either unvaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown, while 160 of the most recent patients were fully inoculated.

The province says 343 people are currently in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19, with 162 patients in intensive care and 87 on a ventilator.

The latest figures come a day after sources told The Canadian Press a plan for a provincial vaccine certificate system is currently in the works.

Three senior government sources with knowledge of the situation said Friday that a plan for a certificate system is still taking shape, with the final details still being worked out.

The sources said the planned system – which would limit access to certain non-essential services based on vaccination status – will go to cabinet for discussion before an announcement is made.

The introduction of a vaccine certificate system would mark a major reversal for Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has publicly rejected the idea in the past and said it would create a “split society.”

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
