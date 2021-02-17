Ontario reports 847 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A nurse guides people being tested for COVID-19 outside a hospital in Toronto, on Dec. 10, 2020. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 847 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 257 new cases in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region, and 131 in York Region.

Ontario reports that 1,456 more cases of the novel coronavirus have been resolved since Tuesday’s update.

Elliott says that today’s data is based on approximately 34,000 tests.

Another 9,107 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since the last report.

A total of 489,484 doses of a vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with the head of Moderna and that Canada is on track to receive two million doses of its vaccine by the end of March. The Canadian Press

