Canada

Ontario reports 857 new COVID-19 cases, Quebec reports 995

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Students complete a TDSB COVID-19 health screening form before heading back to school at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Toronto this week.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 857 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 15 deaths linked to the virus, while Quebec is reporting 995 new COVID-19 cases and three further deaths attributed to the virus.

Ontario says seven of those deaths took place more than a month ago and are now being added to the provincial tally after a data cleanup.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 646 of the latest infections are in people not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

Elliott says of the 363 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 321 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 42 are fully inoculated.

She says 180 people are in intensive care because of the virus, including 15 people who are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health says nearly 84.3 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.9 per cent have received two shots.

A total of 21,138,345 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

In Quebec, the Health Department reported 11 more hospitalizations compared to the previous day for a total of 218, with three more patients listed in intensive care for a total of 75.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says authorities expected new cases to rise as students went back to school, but calls the rise in hospitalizations worrisome.

Dubé says via his Twitter account that of 36 new hospitalized patients, 32 were not adequately vaccinated against COVID-19.

But the health minister adds the good news is that people are still getting their first doses, which can help minimize the impact of the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Authorities say 23,328 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, including more than 8,000 first shots.

According to the Health Department, 88 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received a first dose, with 81 per cent deemed adequately vaccinated.

The province has reported more than 396,000 confirmed cases and 11,304 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

