Ontario reported 8,825 new COVID-19 cases, a slight decline from the previous days.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 187 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19 while a total of 491 are hospitalized.

Elliott shared the figures on Twitter Tuesday but government websites did not publish updated numbers of virus-related deaths or patients on ventilators due to the statutory holiday.

Health experts warn that the real number of COVID-19 cases is likely to be much higher as a number of hospitals and centres have reached testing limits.

The numbers come ahead of a scheduled news conference from the province’s top doctor about new guidance on testing and case management.

Ontario residents have reported difficulty booking COVID-19 tests amid record-high daily case tallies and the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

