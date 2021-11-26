Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a news conference in Toronto, on May 13.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling for stronger border measures in light of a new COVID-19 variant amid fears it may be more transmissible.

Ford says he wants the federal government to ban flights and passengers from “countries of concern” until it’s determined that vaccines protect against the variant.

He says people who arrive before a proposed ban is implemented should be tested and forced to quarantine, including people who arrive today.

He is also calling for point-of-arrival testing for all passengers arriving in Canada.

Several nations, including the European Union, have stopped flights from southern Africa over concern about the variant known as B.1.1.529.

The World Health Organization has cautioned against taking such actions before more information about the variant is known, and its experts are meeting today to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 927 new COVID-19 cases today and five more deaths from the virus.

The new numbers are based on 33,901 completed tests.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 494 of the new cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated and 55 are in people with an unknown vaccination status.

The province says 140 people were in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 86 people on ventilators.

There were six people from Saskatchewan in Ontario hospitals as of Thursday, four of them in intensive care.

The province says 86 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations of kids aged five to 11 are continuing to pick up today.

Indoor birthday parties and maskless classrooms could be nearly within reach for kids now that Health Canada has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 in Canada. After a thorough review of the data, the department has determined the benefits of the vaccine for children in this age group outweigh the risks. The Canadian Press

