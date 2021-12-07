Ontario is reporting 928 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 450 of the new cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated against the virus and 77 people have an unknown vaccination status.

The province says 165 people are in intensive care with COVID-19 related critical illness, including 95 people on ventilators.

There were two patients from Saskatchewan in Ontario hospitals as of Monday, with one of them in intensive care.

The province says 80 per cent of residents aged five and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 84 per cent have at least one shot.

The new figures come as the Ontario science advisory table prepares to release new modelling on the disease today.

