Ontario reports 934 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 934 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 420 cases are in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 95 in York Region and 62 in Ottawa.

The province says it has conducted 35,621 tests since the last daily report, and has a backlog of 40,074.

In total, 322 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 77 in intensive care.

The province also reported 99 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 55 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 581 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government is expected to release new COVID-19 projections today.

Premier Doug Ford said yesterday the modelling will show the number of new daily infections moving “in the right direction.”

The figures are expected to be released this afternoon at a news conference involving several health officials, including the province’s top public health doctor.

Previous projections, released late last month, showed the province recording 1,000 new daily cases by mid-October.

Ontario passed that threshold last weekend but the numbers have since dropped.

The province recorded 834 new infections yesterday, and five new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

