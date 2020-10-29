 Skip to main content

Ontario reports 934 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People wait in line at a COVID-19 assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital, in Toronto, on Sept. 24, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 934 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 420 cases are in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 95 in York Region and 62 in Ottawa.

The province says it has conducted 35,621 tests since the last daily report, and has a backlog of 40,074.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, 322 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 77 in intensive care.

The province also reported 99 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 55 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 581 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government is expected to release new COVID-19 projections today.

Premier Doug Ford said yesterday the modelling will show the number of new daily infections moving “in the right direction.”

The figures are expected to be released this afternoon at a news conference involving several health officials, including the province’s top public health doctor.

Previous projections, released late last month, showed the province recording 1,000 new daily cases by mid-October.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario passed that threshold last weekend but the numbers have since dropped.

The province recorded 834 new infections yesterday, and five new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Countries around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, including right here in Canada. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discussed the timeline and challenges in developing COVID-19 vaccines during a facebook live. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies