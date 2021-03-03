Ontario reports 958 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 958 new COVID-19 cases today.

The province says 17 more people have died from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 249 cases are in Toronto, 164 in Peel Region and 92 in York Region.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 668 people currently hospitalized, including 274 people in intensive care and 188 on ventilators.

The data is based on 52,613 tests completed.

The province says 27,398 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the last daily report, bringing the total to 754,419 doses provincewide.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more Canadians will get vaccinated sooner now that a third vaccine has been approved in Canada and more doses of it have been secured. Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the AstraZeneca vaccine and all the others Health Canada has approved are safe and effective against COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.