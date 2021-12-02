Ontario is reporting 959 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 469 new cases are in people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 61 people have an unknown vaccination status.

The province says 155 people are in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness, including 85 people on ventilators.

There were four patients from Saskatchewan in Ontario hospitals as of Wednesday, including three people in intensive care.

The province says 87 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine and 90 per cent of people have at least one.

An announcement is expected later today on the province’s plan to expand booster dose eligibility.

